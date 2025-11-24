Ruben Amorim addresses striker shortage amid Sesko injury
- Ruben Amorim defended his decision to allow Rasmus Hojlund to leave Manchester United on loan, despite a recent injury to Benjamin Sesko.
- Sesko, a £73m summer signing, is expected to be out for approximately three weeks with a knee problem, missing the upcoming Everton match.
- Hojlund, a £64m acquisition in 2023, was loaned to Napoli with a view to a £38m permanent transfer and has since scored four goals for the Italian club.
- Amorim explained that he could not keep Hojlund on the team solely for potential injury cover, preferring versatile players and opportunities for academy talents.
- While United has other forwards like Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, and Joshua Zirkzee, none are considered traditional number nine strikers like Hojlund.