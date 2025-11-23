Ruben Amorim defends decision to offload Rasmus Hojlund after Benjamin Sesko injury

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ruben Amorim defended his decision to let Rasmus Hojlund leave Manchester United even as Benjamin Sesko’s knee injury leaves him short of specialist strikers.

Summer signing Sesko will be out for around three weeks and the £73m signing will miss United’s game against Everton on Monday.

United allowed Hojlund, a £64m buy in 2023, to go to Napoli on loan with a view to a £38m permanent deal at the end of the transfer window and the Dane has scored four goals for the Serie A champions.

open image in gallery Manchester United’s Benjamin Sesko was injured against Tottenham (John Walton/PA) ( PA Wire )

While Amorim has other players who can operate as a centre-forward, in Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Joshua Zirkzee, none is as much of a traditional No 9 as Hojlund.

But Amorim insisted he could not expect the 22-year-old to stay on the off-chance Sesko would get injured as he argued versatile players can cover any gaps.

He explained: “Our thinking is that we need two strikers. Sometimes I prefer players that make two positions, because sometimes in these clubs it's hard to make everyone happy.

“Imagine that Rasmus is here, and you say: ‘If Ben has an injury, you have more time to play’. It's impossible to manage a dressing room like that, so that's why we need to improve the kids from academy. If you have an injury that is the opportunity for them, and then to have players that can play in different positions, for us to manage the team in a better way.”

The 17-year-old forward Chido Obi made eight appearances for United last season but is yet to feature this season with Amorim admitting he was put in the squad before he was ready.

“He played last year, I think it was too soon,” he added. “We didn't have a team that we can put a young kid with 16 [in], that he will not struggle, or will struggle a little bit. It was completely necessary to do that but I think he started too soon, and sometimes it's hard to deal with that.”