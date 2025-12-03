Ruben Amorim refuses to name two Man United injury doubts for West Ham clash
- Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has indicated that two unnamed players are injury doubts for Thursday night's match against West Ham at Old Trafford.
- Amorim refused to disclose the names of the players, stating it would reveal his tactical approach for the game.
- Matheus Cunha is expected to return to the squad after a two-match absence, but Harry Maguire and Benjamin Sesko remain unavailable.
- The team is aiming for a second victory in five days as they face West Ham.
- Amorim also addressed defender Leny Yoro's frustration following a penalty concession in Sunday’s 2-1 win against Crystal Palace.