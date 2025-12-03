Manchester United mystery duo are doubts for West Ham clash, says Ruben Amorim

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ruben Amorim could have to make a late change to his gameplan against West Ham if two Manchester United players are ruled out at the last minute.

The United head coach will welcome back Matheus Cunha after a two-match absence but has revealed that two others are doubts for Thursday night’s match at Old Trafford. And Amorim added an element of mystery by refusing to name the duo, with the implication they will be crucial for his preferred strategy.

United will again be without defender Harry Maguire and striker Benjamin Sesko as they look to earn a second win in five days.

And Amorim said: “We have two doubts for the game. I will not tell you today because it will change you the way we are going to approach so let’s see if they can play tomorrow, but the rest of the squad is good. Matheus is back but I have two players who maybe they cannot play. Harry Maguire is still out and Sesko [too].”

Amorim said he talked to defender Leny Yoro, who was upset after conceding a penalty in Sunday’s 2-1 win at Crystal Palace, and admitted the Frenchman had found it difficult to recover after making an error.

He added: “I spoke with him because he thinks too much, he makes a mistake in the game and then he struggles because he’s too young and he wants to do everything so well. He’s growing, with games and with setbacks, it’s not easy for him as a young guy.

“He cannot give that to the people the way he came to the bench, he understands that but he was really frustrated. On the good side it shows that he cares, he knows it wasn’t his best game but he did some things well and I showed him that also. He’s fit and ready for the next challenge.”