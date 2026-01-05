Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Stats show Ruben Amorim leaves Man Utd with unwanted record

Amorim launches explosive rant against Man Utd board ahead of sacking
  • Ruben Amorim's 14-month tenure as Manchester United manager has ended, leaving him with one of the worst records in the club's history.
  • His first season saw the team finish 15th in the league and suffer a Europa League final defeat to Tottenham.
  • Amorim achieved an overall win rate of just 38.71 per cent, the second lowest of any United manager since Sir Alex Ferguson joined in 1986.
  • In the Premier League, his record was particularly poor, with a win rate of 31.9 per cent and an average of 1.23 points per game, the worst of any United manager in the Premier League era.
  • His statistics are significantly worse than those of recent predecessors, including Erik ten Hag, David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and Jose Mourinho.
