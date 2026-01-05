Where did Ruben Amorim rank among Man United’s worst managers?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ruben Amorim’s torrid time as Manchester United manager has come to an end, leaving an unenviable legacy in his wake at Old Trafford.

Arriving to much hype after a spectacular reign at Sporting CP, Amorim failed to inspire a change of fortunes in his 14 months at United and instead oversaw a drastic decline in results.

His miserable first season culminating in a 15th-place league finish, further compounded by humiliation in the Europa League final at the hands of Tottenham.

And while there have been improvements this term, Amorim rarely showed signs of his 3-4-2-1 philosophy - which he stayed fiercely loyal to - bedding in, with United routinely suffered setbacks, including dropped points at home to a Wolves side that had just two points at the time.

The hierarchy’s decision to call time on his reign cements Amorim as among the worst United managers in history, something which is backed up by the stats.

Amorim leaves the club with a win rate of just 38.71 percent, the second lowest of the 11 managers that have taken charge at Old Trafford since Sir Alex Ferguson joined in 1986. The Portuguese manager achieved just 24 wins in 61 games, drawing 17 and enduring a staggering 21 losses, with his longest winning run a mere three matches - something he managed twice.

The only United manager to record a worse win percentage in modern times is Ralf Rangnick, whose win rate of 37.93 percent across all competitions is only marginally more inferior to that of Amorim’s.

Rangnick only took charge of the Red Devils on an interim basis, however, and actually boasts the better record of the two in the Premier League.

open image in gallery Ralf Rangnick endured a miserable time at Manchester United (Gareth Fuller/PA) ( PA Archive )

Amorim has won less than a third of his league games in the United hot seat, with his win rate of 31.9 percent considerably less than Rangnick’s 41.7 percent. His average of 1.23 points per game is also the worst of any United manager in the Premier League era.

And as far as permanent managers go, Amorim doesn’t hold a candle to his predecessors. He replaced Erik ten Hag whose win percentage sat at 54.69, the third highest in the club’s history despite his tenure not living well in the fandom’s memory.

Meanwhile, Ferguson’s successor David Moyes, who unlike the Portuguese was sacked before the end of his first season, still boasts a far superior win rate of 52.94 percent, while Louis van Gaal’s two seasons in charge delivered a win rate just shy of that at 52.43 percent.

open image in gallery Ruben Amorim’s record was far inferior to David Moyes’ at Man United ( AP )

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (54.17 percent) and Jose Mourinho (58.33 percent) also hold considerably better records from their spells at Old Trafford, with Mourinho proving the club’s most successful manager trophy-wise since the Ferguson era.

United’s continued struggle to establish a long-term figurehead post-Ferguson does not currently see an end point, with the legendary Scotsman’s 26 major trophies in 27 years and 59.7 percent win ratio yet to come close to being emulated.