Manchester United sack Ruben Amorim after 14 months in charge

Amorim on Leeds draw and his future
  • Ruben Amorim has been sacked by Manchester United following a turbulent spell in charge at Old Trafford.
  • He struggled to implement his preferred 3-4-2-1 system, leading to inconsistent results and setbacks, such as dropping points against Wolves.
  • Amorim recently made an explosive rant after a 1-1 draw with Leeds, insisting he was the 'manager' and not merely the 'head coach' of the Red Devils.
  • Despite some improvement this term, his philosophy failed to fully embed, and the team's defence remained a significant weakness, conceding 30 goals in 20 matches.
  • Manchester United currently sit fifth in the Premier League table, three points behind Liverpool in the hunt for a top-four finish.
