England star emerges as major World Cup doubt after suffering serious injury

Loftus-Cheek fractured his jaw on Sunday
Loftus-Cheek fractured his jaw on Sunday (Getty Images)
  • England international Ruben Loftus-Cheek sustained a fractured jaw during AC Milan's Serie A defeat by Parma on Sunday.
  • The injury occurred approximately 10 minutes into the match following a collision with Parma's goalkeeper, leading to him being stretchered off.
  • Italian media reports indicate he suffered a fractured alveolar bone, broken upper teeth, and two cuts, requiring surgery on Monday.
  • Loftus-Cheek is expected to be sidelined for several months, significantly jeopardising his prospects of featuring in this summer's World Cup.
  • AC Milan's 1-0 loss to Parma also dealt a blow to their Serie A title aspirations, as rivals Inter extended their lead to 10 points.
