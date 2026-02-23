Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England international Ruben Loftus-Cheek is set for surgery after suffering a fractured jaw during AC Milan's Serie A match against Parma on Sunday.

The midfielder was stretchered off the San Siro pitch around the 10-minute mark following a collision with Parma keeper Edoardo Corvi while attempting to meet a cross. Milan ultimately lost the match 1-0.

Italian media reported the severity of the injury, with Sky Sports Italia stating: "In addition to broken upper teeth and two cuts, the Englishman suffered a fractured alveolar bone."

The report added that Loftus-Cheek "will undergo surgery on Monday... and is expected to be out for several months."

AC Milan did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Loftus-Cheek now looks set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines to leave his dreams of playing in this summer’s World Cup hanging by a thread.

open image in gallery Loftus-Cheek collided with Parma's goalkeeper on Sunday ( REUTERS )

The tournament gets underway in less than four months, and Loftus-Cheek is unlikely to play much football before then while he recovers from jaw surgery.

The 30-year-old featured in the 2018 World Cup under Gareth Southgate, with England reaching the semi-finals for the first time since 1990 before suffering a heartbreaking extra time defeat by Croatia.

He subsequently fell out of favour at international level, but was recalled to the Three Lions squad by Thomas Tuchel last year.

Loftus-Cheek made a substitute appearance during a 3-0 win over Wales in October, earning his 11th England cap, which offered him hope that he is in Tuchel’s plans ahead of the World Cup.

However, he is now facing a race against time to put himself in contention for a spot in Tuchel’s squad this summer, with the midfielder set to miss England’s friendlies against Uruguay and Japan next month.

Meanwhile, Sunday’s result was also a major blow for AC Milan and their title hopes as they lost further ground to rivals, Inter, who have now opened up a 10-point gap at the top of Serie A.