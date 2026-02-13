Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The cruise liners showing World Cup 2026 action this summer

First look at Norwegian Aura, NCL's newest and largest Prime Plus class cruise ship
  • Football fans travelling on cruises during the FIFA World Cup 2026, held from 11 June to 19 July, will be able to watch matches at sea.
  • Major cruise lines, including MSC Cruises, Carnival Corporation brands (Holland America Line, Princess, P&O Cruises, Cunard), Royal Caribbean, and Celebrity Cruises, have confirmed they will screen the games.
  • Matches will be shown in various onboard venues such as sports bars, casinos, poolside LED screens, and designated lounges, with some available on stateroom televisions.
  • High-profile fixtures, including England games, will be screened in larger venues like SkyDome on P&O Cruises and The Pavilion on Cunard.
  • Cruise lines will also offer tournament-themed activities, interactive games, quizzes, and viewing parties, encouraging guests to wear their team kits.
