Football fans won’t have to worry about missing kick-off if they are on a cruise during the FIFA World Cup next summer.

Watching football or soccer at sea is often a lottery for fans as it can depend on the sports channels a ship is able to show.

But several companies have now confirmed they will screen matches after securing licensing deals.

That is good news for England and Scotland fans – and those from other competing nations – who may be on a summer holiday during the competition.

The tournament is being held in the United States, Canada and Mexico between 11 June and 19 July.

Carnival Corporation cruise lines, including Holland America Line, Princess, P&O Cruises and Cunard have all confirmed that all 104 matches during the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be available to watch across their fleet.

Holland America Line, which has ships sailing around Alaska, the British Isles and Norway during the summer, said matches can be watched on guests’ stateroom televisions on Sport 24 Special Event Channels.

Select marquee matches may be showcased on the Lido Pool’s big screen or in the immersive World Stage theatre on certain ships.

Guests at sea with P&O Cruises or Cunard also won’t miss a match.

Passengers will be able to watch games in venues such as Brodie’s on P&O Cruises’ ships or the Golden Lion on Cunard.

England games and other high-profile fixtures will be screened in larger venues such as SkyDome on P&O Cruises and The Pavilion on Cunard.

That means you could watch England’s first group match against Croatia while on a 14-night Mediterranean cruise aboard Arvia with P&O Cruises, or while on a seven-night transatlantic sailing on Queen Mary 2.

Football fans on Princess Cruises’ 17 ships sailing around the Med, the Caribbean and Japan will also be able to watch games in their cabin and select matches on the big screen on the Lido Decks on board.

There will also be viewing parties inviting guests to wear their team kits so don’t forget to pack yours.

Carnival UK president Paul Ludlow said: “Whether guests are holidaying in the Mediterranean, the Norway fjords, or a little closer to home, fans can stay connected with their teams.

“This is all about combining unforgettable holidays with the shared experience of live sport – bringing people together on board while delivering the quality and comfort that guests expect from our brands.”

Royal Caribbean, MSC Cruises and Celebrity Cruises have all confirmed to The Independent that there are plans to screen World Cup matches on their ships.

