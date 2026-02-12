Thomas Tuchel extends England contract to rule himself out of Man United job

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thomas Tuchel has extended his contract with England through to Euro 2028, staying as manager beyond this summer’s World Cup.

The German was appointed as England boss in January 2025 following Gareth Southgate’s departure after Euro 2024, with Under-21 manager Lee Carsley filling the gap in the interim role for four months.

Tuchel’s contract was due to expire after the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, but his stay with England has now been prolonged for another two years.

It means Tuchel will lead the Three Lions into a home Euros, something the former Chelsea manager views as an unprecedented opportunity, with the 2028 edition being hosted by England, Wales, Scotland and the Republic of Ireland, culminating in a final at Wembley.

“I am very happy and proud to extend my time with England,” Tuchel said. “It is no secret to anyone that I have loved every minute so far of working with my players and coaches, and I cannot wait to lead them to the World Cup. It is an incredible opportunity and we are going to do our very best to make the country proud.

“I have had so much support from Mark (Bullingham, Football Association CEO), all my colleagues at The FA and from fans wherever I go that I did not hesitate when asked to continue in this dream job. Euro 2028 will be a very special tournament and as a coach there is nothing more you want than to compete with the very best on the biggest possible stage.”

His extension rules him out of the managerial merry-go-round that is anticipated in the Premier League later this year, with Manchester United having been heavily linked with a swoop for Tuchel after the World Cup.

The FA were keen to confirm his future as soon as possible to remove any speculation and prevent it becoming a needless distraction going into the summer.

open image in gallery England manager Thomas Tuchel has extended his contract (Bradley Collyer/PA) ( PA Wire )

Tuchel revealed that he felt “re-energised” by the England job back in November as he dropped hints that he would be open to an extension.

"I know from many years in professional and club football what makes me happy and what brings the best out of me. I feel re-energised and I love to work with the players and be close to the Premier League,” he said.

“I know also the level of support and trust that I have. I feel that and I know very well I need that to be the best version of myself. This is everything in place and I’m very relaxed.

“I was the one in the first place to push for a short contract, to streamline it and go to the World Cup, because I was not fully aware of the job and what is needed and the demands, and how I would feel in the job.

open image in gallery Tuchel will lead England into the World Cup this summer ( Action Images via Reuters )

“The focus is towards the World Cup and the federation knows that I’m happy and they feel it. They play a big part in me feeling good and re-energised."

Tuchel enjoyed a perfect World Cup qualifying campaign, sealing eight wins in eight games to comfortably top Group K, and will face Croatia, Ghana and Panama in their group at the finals.

The only blotch on Tuchel’s record as England boss came in a friendly in June, which saw Senegal become the first African team ever to beat the Three Lions as they came out 3-1 winners at the City Ground.

Tuchel, who won the Champions League with Chelsea in 2021 and previously managed Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, will lead England into their World Cup curtain-raiser against Croatia on Wednesday 17 June in Dallas.