Thomas Tuchel says he will not pick England World Cup squad on pure talent

England manager Thomas Tuchel has underscored that raw talent alone will not secure a place in his World Cup squad, emphasising the critical role of "social skills" and personality in the pursuit of glory this summer.

With just five months remaining until the back-to-back Euros runners-up commence their quest for success in North America, kicking off their Group L campaign against Croatia in Dallas, Tuchel faces crucial decisions.

With only two March friendlies remaining before he names his final squad for the tournament, the England boss, who impressively guided the team through qualification, previously spoke of forging a "brotherhood" capable of challenging the world's best.

While acknowledging the significant strides made since taking charge a year ago, Tuchel is now weighing up a selection he believes can add a second star to the national shirt.

open image in gallery Tuchel wants his players to have good social skills in order to make his World Cup squad ( Getty )

Reflecting on past tournaments, Tuchel highlighted the intangible qualities that separate successful squads.

"When I speak to players who have been in World Cups, it has always made the difference when the connection was right, when the communication was right, between the players first of all," he explained.

"So, when the players had the feeling that the right group is in camp, that they knew their role, why they are in camp, what is expected of them, and they had the feeling that the tournament could even go on for another four weeks and they would be happy to be together, then they were successful."

He contrasted this with less successful campaigns: "When they had the feeling after the round of 16 already ‘oh, when can we finally go home?’ and the energy was not right and they didn’t make it. This just tells me that we have to get the selection right."

Tuchel stressed that his focus extends beyond on-pitch ability.

"It will be very important that we don’t select just for talent, but also for what we need from a player. What the social skills are of a player, is he a good team-mate? Can he support if his role is maybe the supporting role? So, this is where the focus is."

Tuchel, whose interview was filmed last month but released on Thursday, is also finalising England’s tournament preparations, which include a warm-up camp in Florida featuring two matches. The World Cup group stage will see England face Croatia, Ghana, and Panama.

open image in gallery Croatia’s Mario Mandzukic (17) scored the winner in the 2018 World Cup semi-final against England, and the two teams will face each other again this summer ( PA Archive )

The manager acknowledged the demanding nature of the upcoming tournament.

"It is a big tournament regarding distances, the time zones that you travel, the altitude – difference of altitude, difference of weather conditions," Tuchel noted. "It will be very hot."

He also considered the physical toll on players after a long club season.

"We will have a lot of players out there who hopefully play until May for international titles, they will play for national titles and we will demand, the World Cup will demand a lot out of them. Then we will be hopefully six to eight weeks together if we make it until the very end."

Ultimately, Tuchel believes success hinges on collective spirit. "It will demand a lot of our social skills, how we are together as a group and we need to get the nomination right.

“We need to find the right balance in the team and take it as an opportunity and take it as a dream coming true to be part in a World Cup and to play, hopefully, a major role is nothing else than a dream."