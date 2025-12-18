Fans hit out at Fifa again as World Cup tickets row takes fresh twist
- Fifa is facing fresh criticism for charging fans to enter its World Cup 2026 Fan Festival in New Jersey, with tickets priced at $12.50 (£9.50).
- This decision has angered fans, as fan zones at major sporting events are typically free to attend.
- The move follows previous backlash against Fifa for setting record-high ticket prices for the World Cup itself, making it the most expensive tournament to date.
- Despite a partial climbdown offering 10 per cent of tickets at a reduced price of $60 (£45), fan groups argue this is still insufficient and was announced without consultation.
- Separately, Fifa confirmed a $50m (£37.5m) prize for the winning nation, part of a $727m (£545m) fund for competing teams.