Thomas Tuchel refuses to close book on England contract extension: ‘It’s a possibility’

Thomas Tuchel says "it's a possibility" that he will remain as England manager after the World Cup. The 51-year-old did insist he doesn't want to discuss it too much now, but admitted that the job has "re-energised" him.

Tuchel has a contract that only goes to next summer's tournament, and it is understood there is no formal option to extend, given the initial idea that it was about coming in and trying to win now. While the German initially joked that he "was trying to dribble around" questions about his future, he did eventually admit "it's a possibility to extend". That comes with his confidence that he feels "the best is yet to come" from England, who can deliver "a big tournament".

"I’m not sure if I want to talk about that, especially not before a camp," Tuchel began. "I know from many years in professional and club football what makes me happy and what brings the best out of me. I feel re-energised and I love to work with the players and be close to the Premier League.

“I know also the level of support and trust that I have. I feel that and I know very well I need that to be the best version of myself. This is everything in place and I’m very relaxed. I was the one in the first place to push for a short contract, to streamline it and go to the World Cup, because I was not fully aware of the job and what is needed and the demands, and how I would feel in the job.

“Nothing has changed so far. The focus is towards the World Cup and the federation knows that I’m happy and they feel it. They play a big part in me feeling good and re-energised."

When it was put to him that he didn't actually answer the question, Tuchel laughed: "I was trying to dribble around it and talk as much as possible!"

Having confirmed he is open to the idea of staying on until Euro 2028, though, Tuchel said the job suits him.

"Yes, I know where I am and I like where it’s going,” he added. “I feel that the best thing, the big tournament, is yet to come."

Tuchel did admit that "it's not important" that it's decided before the tournament, as it was put to him that Fabio Capello signed an extension before the 2010 World Cup only to endure a disaster of a campaign. "Yeah, but both can happen. You only know after!"

Tuchel said he didn't want to get into what he would see as a performance worthy of a new contract, because it could create distracting parameters that are potentially not suited to the reality of how the tournament goes.

"That is a tricky question,” he said. “I don’t want to talk about it right now. It will be a huge distraction if I give you a certain level that is a minimum demand to myself. I have this in my head clearly.

“Maybe we can talk openly about it before the World Cup, because why not? Then there is another level to it, there is a certain state we have to reach that I demand from myself. Otherwise, it’s not good enough but I think we all understand that when it comes to knockout football, it’s ‘how do we go out?’

“I think it’s different if we lose 3-0 in a round of 32 or 16 to a huge underdog and we completely underperform or you lose with a red card in the second minute for the goalkeeper and you go out and you put up a big fight in a quarter-final and you go out on penalties and play 120 mins with 10 men.

"I still believe and maybe we can have the turnaround and the focus for what we are doing right now, I still believe that it’s not the only thing to judge the team is the ranking. I still believe that. It sounds maybe naive.

“I am the first one to agree that titles matter and to agree that it’s about winning, winning, winning – yes I’m the first one and still feel the fans will understand if we go out with pride, if we go out with a top performance, if they felt us, if they were happy to support us or if it was like (noise of dissatisfaction) they could have done better and they were striking in training and they were drinking. Then ok they will clearly understand whether this is the right way to continue or not.”