England boss Thomas Tuchel reveals why he recalled Jude Bellingham

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed Jude Bellingham's return to the national squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Serbia and Albania, stating the midfielder "has to be in the squad" after his impressive reaction to being previously overlooked.

The announcement also sees Manchester City's Phil Foden recalled and Bournemouth's Alex Scott earn his maiden call-up.

Tuchel had controversially omitted Bellingham from last month's squad, citing a lack of rhythm and a preference for players who performed well in September.

This decision had prompted questions about the manager's relationship with the Real Madrid star, particularly after Tuchel's earlier apology for comments made in June about Bellingham's on-field behaviour.

However, Bellingham's subsequent performances for Real Madrid have evidently swayed the England boss.

open image in gallery Tuchel has been impressed by how Bellingham has performed for Real Madrid in recent weeks (Manu Fernandez/AP) ( AP )

"There was a decision to be made. (Jude) accepted the decision, and he did what he does best," Tuchel explained, also confirming the inclusion of uncapped Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott.

"He competed on the highest level, and he showed that he deserves and has to be in the squad. So that’s why he is in the squad."

Tuchel praised the 22-year-old's response to being left out. "Amazing reaction, performance-wise, amazing reaction. There is no doubt about that," he stated, adding, "He is still young. If you look at his career, it feels sometimes he’s 26, 28 but he’s still a very young player and he has our full support. We want to provide a stable environment for him that he can show the level of performance that helps us to be a better team."

Bellingham and Foden are now set to vie for the number 10 shirt, with the Manchester City forward rejoining the England setup for the first time since March.

During his last appearance, Tuchel had deployed Foden as a winger, a role the manager now believes does not best utilise his talents.

"The main thing with Phil is that he gets a role in the central part of the pitch," the England boss commented. "I don’t see him as a winger at the moment, and maybe not any more. He should have a central role. I think that brings out his strengths."

The squad also welcomes Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott, a key member of England’s triumphant Under-21 European Championship side, who receives his first senior call-up alongside the returning Adam Wharton.

Tuchel expressed his confidence in Scott's inclusion: "Alex deserves to be with us. I first closely saw him in the in the Euros with the Under-21s, where he did excellent together with Elliot Anderson in central midfield and played a played a huge part in the title win.

open image in gallery Tuchel explained why he included Alex Scott in his latest squad (Adam Davy/PA). ( PA Wire )

“Since then, he stepped really up and is a regular starter for Bournemouth, who are overperforming constantly in the league. And I think he came a long way, and he performed his way into this nomination."

With World Cup qualification already secured with two matches remaining, England will conclude Group K with a Wembley fixture against Serbia next Thursday, followed by an away trip to Albania three days later.

Tuchel indicated that his focus would shift to finalising his potential World Cup squad after the completion of this camp.

"I have a settled mind but I will also be open because I know anything can happen," he remarked.

"My thoughts for the World Cup will then start after this camp and the qualification phase is over. This was an important cycle for me and this is the third part of the cycle, so it’s not finished."