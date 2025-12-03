Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Rugby World Cup 2027 draw: England’s potential route to the final revealed

Maro Itoje’s England now know their potential route to the 2027 Rugby World Cup final (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Maro Itoje’s England now know their potential route to the 2027 Rugby World Cup final (Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Wire)
  • England have been drawn in Pool F for the Rugby World Cup 2027, where they will face Wales, Tonga, and Zimbabwe.
  • The tournament is still two years away, but England are building momentum after winning their last 11 matches.
  • Should England top their pool, their potential path to the final includes a Round of 16 match against the runner-up of Pool B, likely Italy or Georgia.
  • A quarter-final fixture could see England play the winner of a match between the runners-up of Pool A and Pool E, potentially New Zealand, Australia, or Japan.
  • Further progression could lead to a semi-final encounter with teams like Argentina, Ireland, or Scotland, with a potential final against major contenders such as South Africa, New Zealand, or France.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in