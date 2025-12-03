England’s route to Rugby World Cup 2027 final after learning pool opponents in draw
Steve Borthwick’s side have won 11 matches in a row and are growing in confidence as they enter 2026
England have learned their pool opponents and a potential route to the final of the Rugby World Cup 2027 after a draw in Sydney on Wednesday.
Steve Borthwick’s side survived a scare against Argentina to secure an 11th successive win in 2025 and gather momentum heading into next year’s Six Nations.
England fell in the semi-finals in 2023, with the Springboks edging a gruelling 16-15 contest to advance and eventually win a nail-biting final against the All Blacks.
South Africa hope to land a famous three-peat and look in fine form after dismantling Wales with 11 tries last weekend in a 73-0 win.
Here’s what England can expect in 2027 and who might await them should they escape from their pool:
England have been drawn in Pool F against Wales, Tonga and Zimbabwe.
It means England, should they finish top, will face a Round of 16 contest against the Pool B runner. And with the Springboks heavily favoured to win that pool, it could be Italy or Georgia that await England. A quarter-final then awaits against the winner of two pool runner-ups, Pool A runner-up v Pool E runner up. That is likely to be one of New Zealand and Australia with Japan a potential opponent.
Should England advance to the semi-finals, then a Pool C or Pool D winner awaits: That brings in the prospect of Argentina, Ireland or Scotland.
A potential final could then see England against one of South Africa, New Zealand or France, three of the four favourites for the tournament with the bookies as things stand.
If the tournament unfolds based on seeding, the knock-out stage will look like this:
Round of 16
New Zealand vs Spain/USA/Tonga
South Africa vs Uruguay/USA/Tonga
Fiji vs Wales
France vs Scotland
Australia vs Japan
England vs Italy
Argentina vs Chile/USA/Tonga
Ireland vs Georgia/USA/Tonga
Quarter-finals
New Zealand vs South Africa
Fiji vs France
Australia vs England
Argentina vs Ireland
Semi-finals
South Africa vs France
England vs Ireland
Final
South Africa vs England
Pool A
New Zealand 🇳🇿
Australia 🇦🇺
Chile 🇨🇱
Hong Kong 🇭🇰
Pool B
South Africa 🇿🇦
Italy 🇮🇹
Georgia 🇬🇪
Romania 🇷🇴
Pool C
Argentina 🇦🇷
Fiji 🇫🇯
Spain 🇪🇸
Canada 🇨🇦
Pool D
Ireland 🟢
Scotland 🏴
Uruguay 🇺🇾
Portugal 🇵🇹
Pool E
France 🇫🇷
Japan 🇯🇵
USA 🇺🇸
Samoa 🇼🇸
Pool F
England 🏴
Wales 🏴
Tonga 🇹🇴
Zimbabwe 🇿🇼
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments