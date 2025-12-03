Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Rugby World Cup draw puts Springboks and All Blacks on quarter-final collision course

South Africa and New Zealand could meet in the 2027 Rugby World Cup quarter-finals
South Africa and New Zealand could meet in the 2027 Rugby World Cup quarter-finals (Getty Images)
  • South Africa, the two-time defending champions, have discovered their pool opponents and potential path to the final for the Rugby World Cup 2027 following the draw in Sydney.
  • The Springboks are placed in Pool B with Italy, Georgia, and Romania, and are considered strong favourites to secure a third consecutive title.
  • The 2027 tournament, hosted in Australia, has been expanded by four teams, with Hong Kong making their debut and Zimbabwe returning after 1991.
  • Should South Africa top their group, they are projected to face a third-place team in the round of 16, before potentially having a mouthwatering quarter-final showdown with the All Blacks.
  • A semi-final clash with France could await, followed by a potential final against England or Ireland.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in