South Africa’s route to Rugby World Cup 2027 final after draw

Two-time defending champions South Africa have learned their pool opponents and route to the final of the Rugby World Cup 2027 after a draw in Sydney.

The Springboks are hot favourites to lift a third consecutive title after an impressive 2025, having dismantled Wales with 11 tries last weekend in a lopsided 73-0 win.

The 2027 edition has been expanded by four teams as rugby’s signature event heads Down Under for the first time since England’s triumph in 2003.

Hong Kong make their debut at the World Cup while Zimbabwe make their first appearance since 1991 having come through qualifying to join the defending champions as the African representatives in the draw.

Here’s what the tournament favourites the Springboks can expect in 2027:

South Africa were drawn in Pool B, alongside Italy, Georgia and Romania.

If, as expected, South Africa top their group, that means they will face a third-place team from Pool D, E, or F in the round of 16. Likely opponents include Scotland or Uruguay from a tricky Pool D; Japan, the USA or Samoa from Pool E; or Wales or Tonga froom Pool F.

They would then most likely face the winners of Pool A, New Zealand or potentially Australia, in the quarter-finals, followed by the mouthwatering prospect of a semi-final against France, who would be expected to top Pool E.

Should the Springboks make the final once again they could potentially come up against Argentina, Ireland or England.

Full Rugby World Cup draw

Pool A

New Zealand 🇳🇿

Australia 🇦🇺

Chile 🇨🇱

Hong Kong 🇭🇰

Pool B

South Africa 🇿🇦

Italy 🇮🇹

Georgia 🇬🇪

Romania 🇷🇴

Pool C

Argentina 🇦🇷

Fiji 🇫🇯

Spain 🇪🇸

Canada 🇨🇦

Pool D

Ireland 🟢

Scotland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿

Uruguay 🇺🇾

Portugal 🇵🇹

Pool E

France 🇫🇷

Japan 🇯🇵

USA 🇺🇸

Samoa 🇼🇸

Pool F

England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

Wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿

Tonga 🇹🇴

Zimbabwe 🇿🇼

How does the Rugby World Cup draw work?

The top two teams from each pool will progress to the round of 16 while the four best third-place teams will also progress.

Those four teams will be determined by competition points firstly, and if that doesn't separate the sides then points difference and try difference will be the next factors used respectively to determine which teams make it out of the pool stage.

The teams that finish top of Pool A, B, C and D will face a third-place team in the Round of 16, while the teams that finish top of Pool E and F will face teams that finished second in their pool.