Rugby World Cup 2027 draw live: England, Springboks, All Blacks and more to find out opponents

The Springboks eye a third successive triumph, with 24 teams set to find out their fate for the largest World Cup ever in Australia in 2027
The draw for the largest Rugby World Cup in history is set to be made with all 24 qualified nations finding out their fate for the tournament in Australia.
The 2027 edition has been expanded by four teams as rugby’s signature event heads Down Under for the first time since England’s triumph in 2003. Could Steve Borthwick’s side follow in the footsteps of Martin Johnson, Jonny Wilkinson and co.? After an encouraging 2025, they appear to be heading in the right direction though it will take some team to stop South Africa from completing a three-peat if the Springboks continue on their current trajectory.
A 24-team tournament brings a revamped format with six pools of four sides to be drawn, and a round of 16 introduced. With some third-placed sides progressing, a favourable draw could be key to a nation’s chances of going deep in two years’ time.
Follow all of the latest from the 2027 Rugby World Cup draw in Sydney with our live blog below:
Rugby World Cup 2027 draw
We’re expecting the draw to get going at around 9am GMT. Here is a reminder of all the nations involved:
Automatic qualifiers: South Africa, England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland, Wales, Australia, Fiji, Japan, New Zealand, Argentina.
Continental qualifiers: Zimbabwe, Hong Kong, Georgia, Spain, Romania, Portugal, Tonga, Canada, United States, Uruguay
Play-off/final qualification tournament: Chile, Samoa.
Wales and Scotland's best and worst case scenarios from Rugby World Cup 2027 draw
Scotland and Wales face a tricky test as a band two sides, here’s the best and worst case scenarios for them
Worst-case scenario: South Africa, Scotland/Wales, Georgia, Samoa
Best-case scenario: Argentina, Scotland/Wales, Tonga, Canada
England and Ireland's best and worst case scenarios from Rugby World Cup 2027 draw
If we look at the world rankings, Steve Borthwick and Andy Farrell’s sides, given they are in band one, could face:
Worst-case scenario: England/Ireland, Australia, Georgia, Samoa
Best-case scenario: England/Ireland, Japan, Tonga, Canada
Rugby World Cup 2027 odds: Who is the favourite?
- South Africa 9/4
- New Zealand 10/3
- France 9/2
- England 5/1
- Ireland 13/2
- Australia 15/2
- Argentina 22/1
- Scotland 40/1
- Fiji 50/1
- Wales 66/1
- Italy 150/1
- Japan 250/1
- Samoa 250/1
Where are the Rugby World Cup host cities?
The Rugby World Cup 2027 will be hosted in seven cities across Australia.
- Townsville, Queensland
- Adelaide, South Australia
- Brisbane, Queensland
- Melbourne, Victoria
- Newcastle, New South Wales
- Perth, Western Australia
- Sydney, New South Wales
When is the 2027 Rugby World Cup draw?
The draw for the 2027 Rugby World Cup will be held on Wednesday 3 December from 9am GMT. Proceedings will be fronted by former Australia international Morgan Turinui, with World Rugby chair and former Australian international Brett Robinson, All Blacks legend and two-time RWC winner Dan Carter, former Wallabies captain and Australia’s most-capped player James Slipper, and Olympic gold medallist and former Australian Sevens star Alicia Lucas on hand as Draw Presenters.
How will Rugby World Cup 2027 draw work?
An expanded edition of the World Cup will see six pools of four drawn, with a round-of-16 introduced for this tournament in a bigger knockout phase. The 24 qualified nations will be divided into four bands of six based on their place in the World Rugby Rankings at the end of the November international window.
- Band 1: South Africa, New Zealand, England, Ireland, France, Argentina
- Band 2: Australia, Fiji, Scotland, Italy, Wales, Japan
- Band 3: Georgia, Uruguay, Spain, USA, Chile, Tonga
- Band 4: Samoa, Portugal, Romania, Hong Kong, Zimbabwe, Canada
Who has qualified for Rugby World Cup 2027?
Automatic qualifiers: South Africa, England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland, Wales, Australia, Fiji, Japan, New Zealand, Argentina.
Continental qualifiers: Zimbabwe, Hong Kong, Georgia, Spain, Romania, Portugal, Tonga, Canada, United States, Uruguay
Play-off/final qualification tournament: Chile, Samoa.
