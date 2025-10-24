Women’s marathon world record holder banned for three years
- Ruth Chepngetich, the women's marathon world record holder, has been banned for three years due to an anti-doping violation.
- The Kenyan athlete tested positive for the banned substance hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ) in a sample collected on 14 March 2025.
- Chepngetich initially offered no explanation but later stated she had taken her housemaid's medication, which contained HCTZ, after falling ill.
- Her world record time of 2:09:56, set at the Chicago Marathon in October 2024, will be allowed to stand as it predates the positive test.
- The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) deemed her actions “reckless” and will continue to investigate suspicious material recovered from her phone.