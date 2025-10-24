Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Women’s marathon world record holder banned for three years

Ruth Chepngetich
Ruth Chepngetich (AP)
  • Ruth Chepngetich, the women's marathon world record holder, has been banned for three years due to an anti-doping violation.
  • The Kenyan athlete tested positive for the banned substance hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ) in a sample collected on 14 March 2025.
  • Chepngetich initially offered no explanation but later stated she had taken her housemaid's medication, which contained HCTZ, after falling ill.
  • Her world record time of 2:09:56, set at the Chicago Marathon in October 2024, will be allowed to stand as it predates the positive test.
  • The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) deemed her actions “reckless” and will continue to investigate suspicious material recovered from her phone.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in