Ryder Cup star insists European players tried to ignore abusive fans

Rory McIlroy held by by security after Ryder Cup fan throws beer at wife Erica
  • Team Europe vice-captain Dodo Molinari denied claims that halting play at the Ryder Cup was ever considered due to the vile abuse directed at European players by American fans.
  • European golfers, including Rory McIlroy, faced unsavoury heckles and hostile behaviour from galleries at Bethpage Black over three days.
  • Rory McIlroy's wife, Erica, had a beer thrown at her, an action widely criticised and prompting an apology from PGA of America chief executive Derek Sprague.
  • Molinari clarified that while the team initially tried to avoid reacting, the constant exposure to abuse eventually led some players to respond.
  • Despite the hostile environment, Europe secured a historic away Ryder Cup victory, overcoming a USA comeback to win 15-13.
