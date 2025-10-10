Ryder Cup vice captain clarifies Europe’s stance over rowdy USA fans

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Team Europe vice captain Dodo Molinari has clarified whether there was ever a consideration of halting play at the Ryder Cup due to the vile abuse directed at his players from American fans.

Volatile fan behaviour was front and centre at Bethpage Black over the course of three days as Europe’s golfers were pelted with unsavoury heackles from the galleries. Rory McIlroy’s wife Erica had a beer thrown at her in a widely criticised action, while PGA of America chief executive Derek Sprague said he would apologise to McIlroy and the rest of the European team.

Europe nevertheless overcame the hostile environment to seal a first away Ryder Cup since 2012, achieving the historic feat after surviving a final-day USA comeback to win 15-13.

There were claims that Europe considered stopping play amid the abuse they were receiving, but Molinari has emphatically quashed such reports.

“That was never discussed, that was never talked about, that’s not true at all,” Molinari told Fried Egg Golf.

“The only thing we said is that we were trying our best not to irritate the crowd even more, to be humble and try not to react to them, which I think we did a great job at for a day and a half.

Team Europe never considered halting play on their way to victory, says Dodo Molinari ( Getty )

“Then when you’re exposed to that for 12 hours a day, eventually it gets to you and obviously some players reacted, but I think they’re just normal human beings. It would have been impossible for anyone not to react for three straight days.”

Tensions visibly spilled over on the Saturday, with McIlroy and Shane Lowry both firing expletive responses towards rowdy American fans.

USA golfer Collin Morikawa admitted the behaviour of American fans “crossed the line” after the Ryder Cup’s conclusion but did not believe he was partly to blame for inflaming the atmosphere, having called for “absolute chaos” at Bethpage two days before the event.