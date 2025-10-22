US Ryder Cup captain makes new admission after ‘brutal’ defeat
- Keegan Bradley, captain of Team USA, admitted he may never get over their Ryder Cup defeat on home soil last month, calling the event "brutal" to him.
- Team Europe secured a 15-13 victory at Bethpage Black, marking the first away win for either side since 2012.
- Europe established a commanding 11½-4½ lead by the end of day two, which the US team's Sunday singles comeback could not overcome.
- Bradley acknowledged making incorrect decisions regarding pairings and course set-up, contributing to the team's "disastrous" opening two days.
- Despite the personal anguish and past Ryder Cup disappointments, Bradley found the captaincy experience humbling and unique, expressing a desire to play in another Ryder Cup.