Late heroics see Scotland qualify for first World Cup finals since 1998

Scotland beat Denmark 4-2 to qualify for the 2026 World Cup
Scotland beat Denmark 4-2 to qualify for the 2026 World Cup (Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)
  • Two goals in second-half stoppage time saw Scotland beat Denmark 4-2 to qualify for their first World Cup finals since 1998.
  • Defender Kieran Tierney scored in the 93rd minute to put Scotland 3-2 up after they were twice pegged back earlier in the game, before Kenny McLean scored from the halfway line to seal the result at Hampden Park.
  • In a game of spectacular goals, Scott McTominay, now at Napoli, opened the scoring for Scotland in the third minute with an overhead kick, before club teammate Rasmus Hojlund, levelled the score.
  • Lawrence Shankland gave the hosts the lead again before Manchester United’s Patrick Dorgu scored for the Danes to level the score. Then, late heroics by Tierney, then McLean, secured a famous result for Scotland.
  • The win sees Scotland finish top of group C at the expense of their Danish opponents, who will now go into the play-offs.

