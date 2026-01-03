Scotland’s World Cup return spurs SNP push for free-to-air major sports
- The SNP has declared it vital for all major international sporting events to be broadcast on free-to-air television to prevent public exclusion.
- This call comes as Scotland's men's football team prepares for their first World Cup since 1998, with all their matches this summer shown on terrestrial TV.
- SNP MSP Fulton MacGregor highlighted that the BBC deal for qualifying matches has ended, raising concerns that future games may revert to paid subscription services.
- MacGregor argued that paywalls exclude much of the population, especially with rising living costs, making free access to major sporting events vital.
- The UK Department for Culture, Media and Sport stated that the current listed events regime balances free-to-air access with sports' income generation and has no plans to amend it.