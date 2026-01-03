Scotland’s World Cup qualifier shows football should be on terrestrial TV, says SNP

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The SNP has declared it "vital" for all major international sporting events to be broadcast on free-to-air television, preventing public exclusion.

This comes as Scotland's men's football team prepares for their first World Cup since 1998, heading to North America this summer.

Their place was sealed with a dramatic 4-2 victory against Denmark at Glasgow's Hampden Park in November. All of Scotland's World Cup matches this summer, like their qualifiers, will be shown on terrestrial TV.

However the SNP said there is doubt about whether future qualifying matches will be free to view after the BBC deal finished at the end of the latest campaign.

With laws over broadcasting reserved to Westminster, the SNP said it is important people can watch major sporting events on TV free of charge.

SNP MSP Fulton MacGregor said: “Scotland’s dramatic victory over Denmark showed us the unique power which sport has in pulling people together and in giving joy to thousands.

Scotland fans pictured during the World Cup qualifier against Denmark (Jane Barlow/PA) ( PA Wire )

“This was only possible because the match was on terrestrial TV.

“For many years we had the ludicrous situation where Scotland’s qualifying matches were only on various pay-per-view channels, whilst all England matches were broadcast on free-to-air TV to viewers in Scotland.

“One thing which has been largely overlooked is that the deal with the BBC to broadcast qualifying matches only ran until the end of this campaign, and it is likely that future qualifying games will once again only be available on paid for subscription services.

“When sporting events are behind paywalls, much of the population is excluded from watching. With the cost of essentials continuing to rise under this Labour Government, many simply can’t afford to fork out for extra TV subscriptions – so it is vital that these major events are free to air.

“At the start of 2026, I would like to wish Steve Clarke’s (Scotland) side and all of our athletes competing in the Commonwealth Games the best of luck this summer.”

A spokesperson for the UK Department for Culture, Media and Sport said: “The listed events regime aims to ensure many of the nation’s biggest sporting events are free-to-air wherever possible, while protecting competition organisers’ ability to raise income from the sale of broadcast rights to invest in their sports.

“The Government believes the current list strikes an appropriate balance and therefore has no plans to amend the regime.”

The BBC did not wish to comment.