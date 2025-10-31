Coach admits asking AI chatbot for advice on team’s formation
- Seattle Reign head coach Laura Harvey has admitted to using ChatGPT to help decide her team's tactics this season.
- Harvey consulted the AI chatbot on her team's identity and optimal formations to play against specific NWSL opponents.
- ChatGPT suggested a back-five formation for two teams, a tactic Harvey had previously considered too negative, which she subsequently implemented.
- The coach confirmed the formation switch 'worked', leading to a win in one of the games and making the team's tactics more 'fluid' and unpredictable.
- Following a 13th-place finish last season, Seattle Reign are currently fourth in the NWSL standings and have qualified for the play-offs.