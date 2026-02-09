Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Seattle Seahawks coach says Super Bowl performance will ‘go down in history’

Ricky Martin makes guest appearance at 2026 Super Bowl Halftime show
  • The Seattle Seahawks claimed their second Super Bowl title, defeating the New England Patriots 29-13 in Super Bowl LX.
  • Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald praised his team's defensive unit, known as the “Dark Side”, stating their performance would "go down in the history books".
  • The Seahawks' defence was pivotal in the victory, recording six sacks and forcing two interceptions against Patriots quarterback Drake Maye.
  • Cornerback Devon Witherspoon described the win as a "one-of-a-kind feeling", while quarterback Sam Darnold lauded the defence's efforts.
  • Patriots coach Mike Vrabel admitted his team was "outcoached and outplayed" in the championship game.
