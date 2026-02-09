Seattle Seahawks coach says Super Bowl performance will ‘go down in history’
- The Seattle Seahawks claimed their second Super Bowl title, defeating the New England Patriots 29-13 in Super Bowl LX.
- Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald praised his team's defensive unit, known as the “Dark Side”, stating their performance would "go down in the history books".
- The Seahawks' defence was pivotal in the victory, recording six sacks and forcing two interceptions against Patriots quarterback Drake Maye.
- Cornerback Devon Witherspoon described the win as a "one-of-a-kind feeling", while quarterback Sam Darnold lauded the defence's efforts.
- Patriots coach Mike Vrabel admitted his team was "outcoached and outplayed" in the championship game.
