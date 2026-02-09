Seattle Seahawks coach says ‘Dark Side’ defence will ‘go down in history’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said his side’s defensive performance would “go down in the history books” after their 29-13 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX.

The Seahawks defence, dubbed the ‘Dark Side’, sacked Patriots quarterback Drake Maye six times and forced two interceptions as they claimed their second Super Bowl success.

“They just made a decision they were going to play a certain way,” said Macdonald, who completed only his second season as a head coach by lifting the Lombardi Trophy.

“They lived up to the Dark Side today. It’s going to go down in the history books. They made it happen, they made it come to life.”

Cornerback Devon Witherspoon, who forced an interception from Maye which was returned for a touchdown by Uchenna Nwosu, described the victory as a “one-of-a-kind feeling”.

“You talk about a group of guys who battle every day, who believe in each other and believe in their coach, you can’t describe this group no better,” he told NBC. “I was just so happy to battle with these guys.”

Sam Darnold, who became the first quarterback to win the Super Bowl after playing for more than four teams, was full of praise for the defence.

open image in gallery Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon (21) forces a fumble against New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) (Adam Hunger/AP Content Services for the NFL)

“I can’t say enough great things about our defence, our special teams,” he said. “We could have been a little bit better on offence but I don’t care about that now. It’s been such a special journey with these guys. A lot of hard work with these guys and a job well done.”

Patriots coach Mike Vrabel admitted his side were “outcoached and outplayed”.

“We had a really good year, one that I’m proud of,” he said. “But this game wasn’t a reflection of that.”