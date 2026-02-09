Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Super Bowl LX was interrupted in the fourth quarter by a topless man who ran onto the field at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

The pitch invader had the words “TRADE WITH ATHENA” scrawled across his bare back, which appeared to be a reference to a cryptocurrency trading company.

But he didn’t get very far and was chased down by New England Patriots’ wide receiver Kyle Williams.

Footage circulating on social media showed the moment Williams almost tackled the man to the ground, before security piled in.

The incident was not aired by NBC and play was halted for a couple of minutes while the invader was removed from the field.

open image in gallery Kyle Williams helped take down the pitch invader who interrupted play in the fourth quarter ( REUTERS )

The Seattle Seahawks beat the New England Patriots 29-13 on Sunday to win the franchise’s second Super Bowl.

Football aside, it was an eventful night on the field.

Bad Bunny headlined the halftime show in California and delivered a historic performance, featuring surprise appearances by Cardi B, Lady Gaga, Ricky Martin, Pedro Pascal, and Jessica Alba.

open image in gallery Super Bowl LX was interrupted in the fourth quarter by the invader, who had the words ‘TRADE WITH ATHENA’ on his back ( AP )

The Puerto Rican megastar concluded his set with a powerful call for unity amid political tensions in the U.S.

But President Donald Trump was not impressed and blasted the halftime show in a post on Truth Social.

“The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER! It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence,” the president said.

Trump’s rant comes as Turning Point USA’s “All-American” Super Bowl halftime show, headlined by Kid Rock, garnered roughly four million views.

The event, which was streamed online, was launched in protest against the NFL’s picks.