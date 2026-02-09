Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Streaker brings Super Bowl rout to a halt with cryptic crypto message scrawled on his bare back

The pitch invader was chased down the field by New England Patriots’ wide receiver Kyle Williams

Rhian Lubin in New York
Super Bowl LX was interrupted in the fourth quarter by a topless man who ran onto the field at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

The pitch invader had the words “TRADE WITH ATHENA” scrawled across his bare back, which appeared to be a reference to a cryptocurrency trading company.

But he didn’t get very far and was chased down by New England Patriots’ wide receiver Kyle Williams.

Footage circulating on social media showed the moment Williams almost tackled the man to the ground, before security piled in.

The incident was not aired by NBC and play was halted for a couple of minutes while the invader was removed from the field.

Kyle Williams helped take down the pitch invader who interrupted play in the fourth quarter
Kyle Williams helped take down the pitch invader who interrupted play in the fourth quarter (REUTERS)

The Seattle Seahawks beat the New England Patriots 29-13 on Sunday to win the franchise’s second Super Bowl.

Football aside, it was an eventful night on the field.

Bad Bunny headlined the halftime show in California and delivered a historic performance, featuring surprise appearances by Cardi B, Lady Gaga, Ricky Martin, Pedro Pascal, and Jessica Alba.

Super Bowl LX was interrupted in the fourth quarter by the invader, who had the words ‘TRADE WITH ATHENA’ on his back
Super Bowl LX was interrupted in the fourth quarter by the invader, who had the words ‘TRADE WITH ATHENA’ on his back (AP)

The Puerto Rican megastar concluded his set with a powerful call for unity amid political tensions in the U.S.

But President Donald Trump was not impressed and blasted the halftime show in a post on Truth Social.

“The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER! It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence,” the president said.

Trump’s rant comes as Turning Point USA’s “All-American” Super Bowl halftime show, headlined by Kid Rock, garnered roughly four million views.

The event, which was streamed online, was launched in protest against the NFL’s picks.

