How Senegal stars will be rewarded after dramatic Afcon victory

Senegal’s players were greeted by thousands of fans on Tuesday after winning Afcon
Senegal’s players were greeted by thousands of fans on Tuesday after winning Afcon (Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
  • Senegal's President Bassirou Diomaye Faye has awarded the national football team substantial bonuses and plots of coastal land following Sunday’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) final victory.
  • Each of the 28 players will receive 75 million CFA francs (approximately £106,000) and a 1,500 square-metre plot of land, with the total player payout reaching 2.1 billion CFA francs (£3.1 million).
  • The team secured a controversial 1-0 extra-time win against Morocco in the final, a match marked by Senegal staging a walk-off after a penalty was awarded against them.
  • Additional rewards were also announced for members of Senegal's football federation, the delegation to Morocco, and sports ministry staff.
  • These lavish expenditures come as Senegal faces significant national debt, with the International Monetary Fund projecting it to hit 132% of GDP by the end of 2024, and a frozen lending programme.
