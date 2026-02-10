Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Serena Williams’ tennis comeback may have been rumbled

Serena Williams 'couldn't be prouder' of Venus Williams as sister marries
  • Serena Williams has been declared eligible to return to professional tennis from 22 February by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA).
  • Despite her eligibility, it remains uncertain if the 23-time Grand Slam champion will make a comeback to the women's tour.
  • The 44-year-old, who last competed at the 2022 US Open, fuelled comeback rumours by rejoining the anti-doping testing pool late last year.
  • She initially denied a return on X (formerly Twitter) but later reignited speculation by deflecting questions about a comeback on NBC's Today show.
  • If she does return, the earliest tournament she could enter is Indian Wells in March, with some speculation linking her to the revamped US Open mixed doubles.
