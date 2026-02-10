Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Serena Williams has been declared eligible to return to professional tennis from 22 February by the sport's drug-testing body, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA).

Yet, it remains unclear if the 23-time Grand Slam champion will make a stunning comeback to the women's tour.

The 44-year-old first fuelled comeback rumours late last year by rejoining the anti-doping testing pool.

She then denied this signalled a return to the sport she dominated for nearly two decades, only to reignite speculation last month by deflecting questions on NBC's 'Today' show.

Williams, whose last Grand Slam singles title was in 2017, has not competed since the 2022 US Open.

The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside of standard business hours.

If the tennis legend does return to the sport, the first tournament she could enter is Indian Wells in March.

open image in gallery Serena Williams first fuelled comeback rumours late last year by rejoining the anti-doping testing pool, but declined she would be returning to the sport ( AP )

In December, Williams shut down reports that she was planning a return - posting on X, “Omg yall I’m NOT coming back. This wildfire is crazy” - but she refused to rule out a comeback when pressed on the topic on the Today Show, even as her answers sparked some confusion.

“I mean, really, are you asking this on the Today Show? Oh, my goodness," the 44-year-old said when the idea of a potential playing return was put to her.

“Is that a no? I'm just having fun and enjoying my life right now. That's not a yes or no. I don't know. I'm just gonna see what happens. That’s not a ‘maybe’.

“I have two kids. I'm a full time stay at home. When I filled out a form the other day. Occupation? Housewife.”

Asked on whether she had re-entered the drug testing pool, Williams replied: “Did I re-enter? I don't know if I was out. Listen, I can't discuss this.”

With the chance to put the “coming-out-of-retirement rumours” to bed, Williams replied: “I want to go to bed, it’s early”.

open image in gallery Serena Williams, whose last Grand Slam singles title was in 2017, has not competed since the 2022 US Open ( Getty )

Williams could have been inspired by her older sister Venus Williams becoming the oldest women to compete at the Australian Open this month, as she fell to a competitive first-round loss at the age of 45.

Venus also played in all three formats at the US Open last season, which included a run to the quarter-finals of the women’s doubles with partner Leylah Fernandez.

There has been some speculation that the revamped US Open mixed doubles, now played the week before the singles draw in an effort to get more top players to compete, could attract Williams to return.