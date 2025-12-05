Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Shaka Hislop reveals ‘aggressive’ prostate cancer diagnosis

Premier League star reveals cancer diagnosis
  • Former Premier League star Shaka Hislop has revealed he is battling an aggressive form of prostate cancer.
  • The former Newcastle and West Ham player announced on Thursday (4 December) via Instagram that he recently completed two months of medication and radiation therapy.
  • Hislop discovered the cancer 18 months ago following a PSA test, which led to a prostatectomy.
  • Despite initial treatment, the cancer has since spread to his pelvic bone, and he stated his 'journey continues'.
  • He urged the public to get tested for prostate cancer, particularly in countries like the UK where PSA tests may require insistence.
In full

