US superstar in heated exchange with Conor Benn after world title triumph
- Shakur Stevenson defeated Teofimo Lopez in New York City, claiming the WBO super-lightweight title on Saturday night.
- US superstar Stevenson delivered a dominant performance at Madison Square Garden, winning 11 out of 12 rounds on all three judges’ scorecards.
- The victory marked Stevenson's achievement as a four-weight world champion and maintained his unbeaten professional record.
- Lopez, who was defending the title, suffered his second professional loss.
- Following his win, Stevenson challenged British welterweight Conor Benn, leading to a heated in-ring confrontation between the pair.
