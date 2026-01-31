The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Shakur Stevenson vs Teofimo Lopez live: Start time, undercard, fight updates and results tonight
Stevenson aims to become a four-weight world champion, as he moves up to challenge the controversial Lopez in an intriguing duel
Tonight, Teofimo Lopez and Shakur Stevenson will go head to head in a “fight for the future of American boxing”, as Independent columnist Steve Bunce has described it.
Headlining in New York City’s iconic Madison Square Garden, the pair will clash for bragging rights and Lopez’s WBO super-lightweight title.
The two-weight champion, 28, is one of the most-divisive fighters in the sport, but on his night he is an electric competitor – as he showed with his wins over Vasiliy Lomachenko and Josh Taylor.
Stevenson, also 28, is similarly viewed as supremely talented, but like Lopez he has not always reached his highest level, and many fans are awaiting his career-defining win. That could come against Lopez, however, as Stevenson bids to become a four-weight world champion and stay undefeated.
Follow live updates and results from Stevenson vs Lopez and the undercard, below. Buy the fight exclusively on DAZN, here.
Steve Bunce: Is this the fight for the future of American boxing?
Here’s Steve Bunce on tonight’s main event:
“There was a time in American boxing history when tonight’s fight at Madison Square Garden, between Teofimo Lopez and Shakur Stevenson, would have been a very big deal.
“In the Eighties and Nineties, a succession of great American fighters dominated the sport, filled arenas, made millions of dollars and were popular; those glory days for the American business are long gone.
“The appeal and worth of both American boxers and the boxing business stateside have been diluted – by the arrival and dominance of fighters from the Eastern Bloc and, during the last three years, the opening of Saudi Arabia’s deep chest of gold.
Lopez and Stevenson would have fit right in at any point in those two electric decades, fit right in on nights when Marvin Hagler, Mike Tyson, Sugar Ray Leonard and Tommy Hearns ran the show. They were boxing.”
Bunce’s preview in full:
Is this the fight for the future of American boxing?
Teofimo Lopez vs Shakur Stevenson live: Main-event odds
Lopez – 5/2
Stevenson – 3/10
Draw – 16/1
As of Friday, via Betway. Get all the latest boxing betting sites’ offers.
The Independent vets betting sites for usability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.
Indy Sport’s ones to watch on Lopez-Stevenson undercard
Some great talents on the undercard tonight, with Davis potentially representing the future of US boxing, while compatriots “Shu Shu” Carrington and “Ammo” Williams are nearing their prime.
Of course, “Big Baby” Miller is knocking about as well, though many fans will know him best for his failed drug tests – one of which cost him a clash with Anthony Joshua in 2019.
Williams was actually due to challenge Carlos Adames for the WBC middleweight belt, but Adames withdrew yesterday due to illness!
Teofimo Lopez vs Shakur Stevenson live: Undercard
Keyshawn Davis vs Jamaine Ortiz (super-lightweight)
Bruce “Shu Shu” Carrington vs Carlos Castro (vacant WBC featherweight title)
Austin “Ammo” Williams vs Wendy Toussaint (middleweight)
Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller vs Kingsley Ibeh (heavyweight)
Ziyad Al Maayouf vs Kevin Castillo (welterweight)
Subject to change; ‘C’ denotes champion.
Teofimo Lopez vs Shakur Stevenson live: How to watch
Tonight’s event will stream live exclusively on DAZN pay-per-view in the UK (£24.99), US ($69.99) and worldwide (equivalent of $19.99).
Purchasing the pay-per-view will enable customers to a free seven-day trial of DAZN. You can purchase the fight on DAZN here.
We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
Teofimo Lopez vs Shakur Stevenson live: Start time
Lopez vs Stevenson takes place at Madison Square Garden in New York City tonight.
The main card just got under way, and our live, round-by-round updates will begin at 12am GMT (4pm PT, 6pm CT, 7pm ET today).
Main-event ring walks are expected at 3.45am GMT (7.45pm PT, 9.45pm CT, 10.45pm ET tonight).
Teofimo Lopez vs Shakur Stevenson live: Welcome!
Tonight, Teofimo Lopez and Shakur Stevenson will go head to head in a “fight for the future of American boxing”, as Independent columnist Steve Bunce has described it.
Headlining in New York City’s iconic Madison Square Garden, the pair will clash for bragging rights and Lopez’s WBO super-lightweight title.
The two-weight champion, 28, is one of the most-divisive fighters in the sport, but on his night he is an electric competitor – as he showed with his wins over Vasiliy Lomachenko and Josh Taylor.
Stevenson, also 28, is similarly viewed as supremely talented, but like Lopez he has not always reached his highest level, and many fans are awaiting his career-defining win. That could come against Lopez, however, as Stevenson bids to become a four-weight world champion and stay undefeated.
Follow live updates and results from Stevenson vs Lopez and the undercard, right here.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks