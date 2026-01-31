Shakur Stevenson vs Teofimo Lopez live: Start time, undercard, fight updates and results tonight

Conor Benn vs Shakur Stevenson: A potential super fight in 2026

Tonight, Teofimo Lopez and Shakur Stevenson will go head to head in a “fight for the future of American boxing”, as Independent columnist Steve Bunce has described it.

Headlining in New York City’s iconic Madison Square Garden, the pair will clash for bragging rights and Lopez’s WBO super-lightweight title.

The two-weight champion, 28, is one of the most-divisive fighters in the sport, but on his night he is an electric competitor – as he showed with his wins over Vasiliy Lomachenko and Josh Taylor.

Stevenson, also 28, is similarly viewed as supremely talented, but like Lopez he has not always reached his highest level, and many fans are awaiting his career-defining win. That could come against Lopez, however, as Stevenson bids to become a four-weight world champion and stay undefeated.

