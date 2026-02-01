Jarrell Miller’s toupee punched off before heavyweight throws it into crowd in Kingsley Ibeh fight

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A bizarre scene played out on the undercard of Teofimo Lopez and Shakur Stevenson’s super-fight on Saturday, as Jarrell Miller had his toupee punched off.

Miller was fighting Kingsley Ibeh when the latter boxed off “Big Baby”’s toupee in the second round, with the hair piece peeling off from the front and flopping all the way back – barely attached to the back of Miller’s head.

The strange moment, late in the round, drew a shocked reaction from the crowd in New York City’s Madison Square Garden, and Miller leant into the peculiarity by tearing off the toupee and throwing it into the stands.

He did so before the third round, sticking out his tongue and laughing off the matter, before boxing on with a ring of hair left around the top of his skull.

Miller, 37, went on to win the bout, beating his fellow American via split decision (94-96, 97-93, 97-93), before telling DAZN: “So, it’s kinda funny, right. I get to my mama’s house, and she had some shampoo bottles under her table, and I shampooed it.

“That s*** was like ammonia and bleach. I nearly lost my hair like two days ago, so I called my manager: ‘Let me slap that s*** on my on head real quick.’ And [Ibeh] slapped that s*** off!

open image in gallery Jarrell Miller tore his toupee off after it was punched loose by Kingsley Ibeh ( DAZN/X )

“But like I said, it’s funny, man. Listen, I’m a comedian. You’ve got to make fun of yourself. You can’t take life too seriously sometimes, you’ve got to roll with the punches.”

Miller’s hairpiece was later seen on a ringside seat next to heavyweight champion Fabio Wardley, and Miller eventually danced out of the arena with a hat on.

Miller is one of the most-controversial heavyweights in boxing, and many remember him best for his cancelled fight with Anthony Joshua in 2019.

open image in gallery Miller threw his toupee into the crowd in Madison Square Garden ( DAZN/X )

Miller was pulled from that bout after failing a pre-fight drug test, and it was not the only drug-test failure of his career. The American had previously failed a drug test during his kickboxing career, in 2014, and he later did so as a boxer in 2020.

After his fight with Joshua fell through, the latter went on to fight Andy Ruiz Jr on short notice and suffer the first loss of his professional career.

That stunning upset, which occurred via TKO, took place at Madison Square Garden, where Miller’s toupee fiasco played out on Saturday.