Ashes crowd pay symbolic tribute to late Australian cricket legend

Ashes crowd tips their caps at 3:50pm in tribute to Shane Warne’s iconic number 350
  • The Ashes crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) paid tribute to the late Shane Warne on Friday, 26 December 2025.
  • Spectators tipped their hats at 3:50 pm, a time chosen to honour Warne's cap number, 350.
  • This tribute will be repeated daily at 3:50 pm throughout the duration of the Ashes test match.
  • Health stations have been set up around the MCG for fans to check their heart health.
  • Warne passed away in March 2022 from cardiac arrest in Thailand, leading to the establishment of the Shane Warne Legacy charity.
