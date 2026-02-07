Scotland suffer agonising Six Nations defeat in Italy
- Italy edged past Scotland 18-15 in their Six Nations clash in Rome on Saturday afternoon.
- Italy raced into an early lead thanks to early tries from Louis Lynagh and Tommaso Menoncello.
- Scotland worked their way back into the contest thanks to tries from Jack Dempsey and George Horne.
- However, Italy managed to hang on for a famous victory in front of their home fans.
- Scotland will hope to bounce back quickly when they host England at Murrayfield next weekend.
