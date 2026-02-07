Italy vs Scotland live: Under pressure Scots kick off Six Nations campaign with trip to Rome
Can Gregor Townsend’s side take a step forward in this campaign?
Scotland open their Six Nations campaign with a trip to Rome as Italy welcome Gregor Townsend’s side to the Stadio Olimpico.
Townsend begins this tournament under a degree of pressure after a November in which Scotland stumbled, and has had to bat away questions over links with the Newcastle Red Bulls in recent days. There is frustration, too, among some supporters of Scotland’s failure to properly challenge for the title despite their progress under the head coach, but a healthy squad and the form of Glasgow provides some optimism that this could be their year.
While there is a Calcutta Cup clash to come in round two, Scotland dare not overlook the challenge of the Azzurri having lost to their hosts on their last visit here. Gonzalo Quesada’s ever-improving side have been stung by a few injuries ahead of the championship but there is plenty to like about a side that has long banished the also-rans tag.
Follow all of the latest from the Six Nations clash with our live blog below:
Ben White taking French lessons into Six Nations
Ben White believes three seasons in the Top 14 pressure cooker have made him better equipped for the demands of representing Scotland.
The 27-year-old scrum-half moved to Toulon from London Irish after the 2023 World Cup.
Reflecting ahead of Saturday's Guinness Six Nations opener in Italy on how he has evolved during his time in the south of France, White said: "It's been great for me.
"It's been an amazing experience. I love playing out in France. The Top 14 is a tough league, and it has different challenges to playing in other leagues. One of the biggest things that I've found playing in the Top 14 is that every game is a massive occasion.
"You're playing in front of sell-out crowds every week. There's so much pressure on the home team to win. You have that level of pressure that almost feels the same as a Test match, which is something that took me a bit of time to get used to.
"I feel that when I come back into the Scotland environment, I've been playing every week in high-pressure games where 'we must win, we must win' is the message.
"And that transfers and makes you feel more comfortable in those high-pressure environments, which they are when you're playing international rugby. So I feel it's prepared me really well."
For Ireland, meanwhile, it was a damaging night, revealing a few harsh truths about their decline.
France look like they will be mighty tough to stop, then, but is this the year for a true English title tilt? The Calcutta Cup next week feels like it could be troublesome for Steve Borthwick's side, but 11 wins on the spin should become 12 later.
The Six Nations got underway on Thursday night with a surprisingly one-sided affair in Paris, with France unlocking a new dimension to put Ireland to the sword. It was quite the atmosphere au Stade, too.
And here are our picks for a few new faces to watch over the course of the competition.
The Six Nations returns with rugby's annual spring spectacular set to provide the usual thrills and spills.
France begin as defending champions and will hope for more success, but are likely to face tough opposition from England, who arrive on an 11-match winning run.
Scotland also have a squad capable of challenging as they bid to bounce back from a disappointing autumn; Italy will hope to overcome injuries to maintain their upward curve; and Wales will look to banish off-field noise and take steps forward in their first Six Nations under Steve Tandy.
It is a slightly condensed campaign this year, with the removal of a rest weekend likely to put increased pressure on each squad. Could that have a bearing on the outcome of the competition?
Find out who The Independent's writers are tipping for success in our annual predictions:
Squad depth is going to become even more important in this Six Nations, you'd say, with the removal of the first rest week making it even faster and more furious than before.
Scotland spring selection surprise with Blair Kinghorn out of Six Nations opener
British and Irish Lion Blair Kinghorn has been dropped for Scotland’s Six Nations opener against Italy on Saturday with Tom Jordan taking his place.
Scotland will open their Six Nations campaign with a return to Rome for the first time since their disappointing defeat there in March 2024 and will be looking for a strong start to build on their fourth-placed finish last year.
Jordan has earned a starting berth at full-back, with Kinghorn dropped from the matchday squad by head coach Gregor Townsend.
Jamie Dobie has been handed a first Six Nations start and will line up on the wing opposite Kyle Steyn, with the Glasgow pair preferred to Edinburgh's Darcy Graham and Duhan van der Merwe who have both been struggling for form recently.
Graham has been named on bench but there is no place in the 23 for Scotland's leading try-scorer Van der Merwe, who was dropped in the autumn following a dip in form since his involvement with the Lions last summer.
Italy vs Scotland live
Round one of the 2026 Six Nations rolls on with an intriguing meeting between Italy and Scotland. The ever-improving Azzurri have been hit by injuries ahead of this campaign but may fancy their chances against a Scottish side under pressure after a disappointing 2025.
Kick off in Rome is at 2.10pm GMT.
