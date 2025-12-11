Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Snoop Dogg just got a major promotion at the Olympics

Snoop Dogg attends the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Qualification on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on July 28, 2024 in Paris, France
Snoop Dogg attends the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Qualification on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on July 28, 2024 in Paris, France (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)
  • Snoop Dogg has been appointed as Team USA's first-ever honorary coach for the Milano Cortina Winter Games.
  • In this new role, “Coach Snoop” will be part of the “Team Behind the Team,” offering support and motivation to athletes.
  • He expressed his enthusiasm, stating his aim is to bring “love and motivation” to the team, considering the athletes the “real stars.”
  • USOPC chief executive Sarah Hirshland highlighted the “instant connection” and mutual respect between Snoop and Team USA athletes.
  • This honorary coaching position adds to Snoop Dogg's existing commitment as an Olympic broadcaster for NBCUniversal during the same Games.
