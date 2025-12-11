Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Snoop Dogg just got a major promotion at the Olympics as he’s set to join Team USA as its first-ever honorary coach.

It’s a role the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee hopes will sprinkle a little West Coast cool on the American team at the Milano Cortina Winter Games.

The USOPC said Thursday that "Coach Snoop" would be part of the "Team Behind the Team" – the staff, coaches, medical experts, administrators and partners who support athletes as they chase medals in Italy.

"Team USA athletes are the real stars - I'm just here to cheer, uplift and maybe drop a little wisdom from the sidelines," Snoop said.

"This team represents the best of what sport can be: talent, heart and hustle. If I can bring a little more love and motivation to that, that's a win for me."

open image in gallery Snoop Dogg attends the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Qualification on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on July 28, 2024 in Paris, France ( Arturo Holmes/Getty Images )

USOPC chief executive Sarah Hirshland said Snoop's first encounter with Team USA athletes looked less like a corporate partnership and more like a locker-room fit.

"From the moment Snoop met Team USA athletes, there was an instant connection - mutual respect, genuine curiosity and a lot of laughter," she said.

"His enthusiasm for the Olympic and Paralympic Movement is contagious, and we're thrilled to officially welcome him as a member of the Team Behind the Team."

Snoop, born Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., was a ubiquitous presence at the Paris Olympics, serving as a hype-man for Team USA and performing at a beach party in his native Long Beach during the handover ceremony for Los Angeles 2028.

"From the moment I rolled into Paris, I was instantly welcomed into the USOPC family," he said.

"I felt the energy, the pride and the love of sport that makes this team special. The way the staff lifts up the athletes... the way the athletes inspire the world... it had me hooked from day one."

The 54-year-old Californian has a long history in grassroots sport through the Snoop Youth Football League, which the USOPC says has supported more than 15,000 young athletes, including youngsters with disabilities.

The honorary coaching gig adds to Snoop's previously announced role with Olympic broadcaster NBCUniversal during February's Milano Cortina Games, further cementing his status as an unlikely but increasingly permanent character in the Olympic universe.

"This is just the beginning," he said. "Let's fire up Team USA together."