Snoop Dogg delights Winter Olympics curling team with surprise photo

Snoop Dogg tries sledging at Winter Olympics
  • British curler Bruce Mouat was delighted after rapper Snoop Dogg requested a photo with him at a mixed doubles curling match in Cortina.
  • Mouat and his partner Jennifer Dodds maintained their unbeaten record in the competition with a 7-4 win against Sweden.
  • Snoop Dogg, who is an honorary coach for the US team and an NBC special correspondent, was present wearing a USA jacket.
  • The rapper also ventured onto the ice to try his hand at sweeping a curling stone.
  • Snoop Dogg had previously carried the Olympic flame on Wednesday, following an earlier appearance as a torchbearer in Paris two years ago.
