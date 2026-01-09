Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Former Man Utd boss set for talks over return to the club

Solskjaer and Michael Carrick are understood to be the leading candidates for the role
Solskjaer and Michael Carrick are understood to be the leading candidates for the role (REUTERS)
  • Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is set for face-to-face talks with Manchester United this Saturday regarding the interim manager's position.
  • United are actively seeking a temporary appointment to guide the team for the remainder of the season, following Ruben Amorim's departure.
  • Solskjaer and Michael Carrick are understood to be the leading candidates for the role, with Carrick having already met the club's hierarchy.
  • Solskjaer is expected to meet director of football Jason Wilcox and chief executive Omar Berrada to discuss the role.
  • He previously managed United from 2018 to 2021, initially as an interim, leading them to a Europa League final and a Premier League runners-up finish.
