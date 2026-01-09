Roy Keane names Premier League manager he wants Man United to hire

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Roy Keane believes Manchester United should hire Newcastle’s Eddie Howe as their next permanent manager.

United’s hierarchy, led by co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and director of football Jason Wilcox, plan to put in place an interim manager before hiring a long-term coach in the summer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Michael Carrick are set for further talks with United later this week as the club work to appoint an interim after Ruben Amorim was sacked on Monday.

Another former player, Darren Fletcher, led the team at Burnley on Wednesday, with United also believed to be considering other options – including ex-United striker and previous interim Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Managers in the frame for the permanent role include Crystal Palace’s Oliver Glasner, who is out of contract this summer, and Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola, who has impressed with his brand of high-octane football on the south coast despite limited resources.

Keane believes Solskjaer would be a suitable option to helm the team for the coming months but believes Newcastle’s Howe is the best long-term manager United could hire.

“I like what he's done,” Keane said. “He's managed a lot of games. When his teams are at it, they'll play good football. He has his critics, but I like what he's done at Newcastle. He's managed seven or 800 games. He's still a young man. I love his calmness. Maybe Man Utd need a little bit of that.

“We've seen with our previous [appointments], we like people with emotions, but he's got that calmness. The job he's done at Newcastle, Champions League and winning a cup, I'd be happy to see him go in there.”

On Fletcher, who will continue to lead the team into the weekend FA Cup fixture against Brighton at Old Trafford, Keane added: “Do I think Fletch is the man to do it? Absolutely not. But he's stepping into do it for a few weeks and a few months. He'll probably win a few games. If they go with Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer], good luck to them. I wish him well.

“They need to get a top manager in to get a grip of the dressing room.”

Solskjaer initially took over on an interim basis in December 2018 following the dismissal of Jose Mourinho, before he was given the job on a permanent basis the following March. The former Norway forward was sacked in November 2021, with Carrick placed in temporary charge.

Gary Neville played alongside Solskjaer in Sir Alex Ferguson's successful United side.

“They put Ryan (Giggs) in charge 10 years ago, then Ole came in charge and you go back to the old boys, then you go for a new one, then you go for a more experienced (one)," Neville said on Sky Sports. "It is almost like a cycle, like a movie we have all seen before and Groundhog Day.

“What I do think is Ole is someone who absolutely loves the club, he knows the job, he has been in the job. The other names that have been mentioned - Michael Carrick, Ruud van Nistelrooy - these are really fantastic people.

“I trained with those guys for a lot of years. They love the club intensely, they get the club, but still they are going to come under a lot of pressure in this next four or five months if results don't go their way and they are going to have to be ready for that. Whoever is going to get it out of those three who are being mentioned, I wish them all the best because it is a tough role.”