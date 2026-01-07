Man Utd set for further talks with Solskjaer and Carrick for interim head coach role

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United are holding further talks with former players Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Michael Carrick this week, as the club works to appoint an interim head coach.

The pair, both ex-United stars, reportedly held initial informal discussions with sporting director Jason Wilcox on Tuesday. More talks are expected, though not on Wednesday, with a focus on the Premier League match at Burnley.

The Press Association understands both Solskjaer and Carrick could secure roles in the new backroom team.

Darren Fletcher, another former Red Devil, will lead the side against Burnley. United are also considering other options, including ex-striker Ruud van Nistelrooy.

The club is without a permanent head coach after Ruben Amorim’s sacking on Monday. PA understands a heated meeting between Wilcox and Amorim last Friday triggered the Portuguese’s dismissal.

If successful, this would mark Solskjaer’s return to the United hotseat. He initially took over on an interim basis in December 2018 after Jose Mourinho’s dismissal, before being made permanent the following March. Solskjaer was sacked in November 2021, with Carrick then placed in temporary charge.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, left, and Michael Carrick are set to hold further talks with Manchester United later this week over becoming interim head coach ( PA Archive )

United head into the Burnley match sixth in the Premier League, with eight wins from their 20 games so far.

Man United confirmed Amorim’s departure in a short statement on Monday morning, with Darren Fletcher taking charge of the team as interim manager.

“Ruben Amorim has departed his role as head coach of Manchester United,” read the statement. “Ruben was appointed in November 2024 and led the team to a Uefa Europa League Final in Bilbao in May.

“With Manchester United sitting sixth in the Premier League, the club’s leadership has reluctantly made the decision that it is the right time to make a change. This will give the team the best opportunity of the highest possible Premier League finish.

“The club would like to thank Ruben for his contribution to the club and wishes him well for the future.”

Amorim had unleashed an impassioned diatribe following Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Leeds, stating that he was the manager of the Red Devils and not the head coach, despite United using the words “head coach” for his official appointment.