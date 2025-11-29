Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

South Africa run in 11 tries to condemn Wales to painful home defeat

South Africa ran in 11 tries against Wales on Saturday
South Africa ran in 11 tries against Wales on Saturday (Action Images via Reuters)
  • Wales suffered a record 73-0 defeat to South Africa in Cardiff, marking their heaviest-ever loss on home soil.
  • The Springboks scored 11 tries, with Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu contributing 28 points, as they dominated the under-strength Welsh side.
  • The match concluded with South Africa's replacement Eben Etzebeth receiving a red card for gouging Alex Mann's eye.
  • Wales fielded a weakened team as the fixture fell outside World Rugby's official Test window, making 13 key players unavailable.
  • The defeat raises questions about the Welsh Rugby Union's decision to arrange the match, as Wales were 'nilled' for the second time in 2025.
