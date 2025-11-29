Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wales suffered a record 73-0 thumping to South Africa as Welsh rugby ended a miserable year with further humiliation in Cardiff.

Steve Tandy's under-strength side simply had no answer to the Springboks' power game that produced 11 tries at Principality Stadium and Wales' heaviest-ever defeat on home soil.

There was an unsavoury end to the contest as replacement Eben Etzebeth was red-carded for gouging Alex Mann's eye.

open image in gallery Eben Etzebeth was sent off for an eye gouge ( AFP via Getty Images )

South Africa - who will end 2025 top of the world rankings for the third year in a row - surged into a 28-0 interval lead with Gerhard Steenekamp, Ethan Hooker, Jasper Wiese and Morne van der Berg crossing.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu went over twice in the second half, and there were also tries for Wilco Louw, Canan Moodie, Andre Esterhuizen, Ruan Nortje and Etzebeth as the Springboks bettered England's 68-14 Cardiff victory in March.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu - who was educated at Llandovery College in Carmarthenshire as part of an exchange programme with his school in Cape Town - added 18 points with the boot for a personal 28-point haul.

In a year of numerous lows, Wales were 'nilled' for the second time in 2025 following their 43-0 Six Nations defeat to France.

open image in gallery Andre Esterhuizen was a force to be reckoned with for South Africa ( Andrew Matthews/PA Wire )

While the post-match video debrief by Tandy and his staff will underline the huge gulf between Wales and the world champions, serious questions will be asked as to why the Welsh Rugby Union arranged this fixture in the first place.

Wales were forced to field a weakened side minus their 13 England and France-based players with the match falling outside World Rugby's official Test window.

South Africa had also lost players to club duty but were still able to call on a dazzling array of talent, with their bench alone boasting more Test caps than Wales' entire matchday squad.

A predictable pattern was set from the first legal scrum that resulted in shivers down Welsh spines and a penalty on halfway.

open image in gallery Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu helped himself to a haul of 28 points ( Getty Images )

The ball was clinically recycled for prop Steenekamp to dive over from close range and Feinberg-Mngomezulu kicked the first of his nine conversions.

South Africa's scrum dominance led to a second score as Hooker sliced through some weak tackling and they were 14 points ahead in as many minutes.

Wiese dotted down from another scrum five yards out, but Wales' first-half pain was not over as the visitors claimed their fourth try in the final moments.

Esterhuizen punched a hole through the Welsh midfield and scrum-half Van der Berg was in close attendance for a fifth Test try in only six appearances.

The carnage continued in the second half as Louw profited from another Esterhuizen burst, Feinberg-Mngomezulu strolled through unchecked, and Moodie successfully chased a loose ball he had kicked on.

open image in gallery It was another difficult day for Wales ( Andrew Matthews/PA Wire )

Three tries in under 10 minutes and South Africa then sent on their entire eight-strong 'Bomb Squad' bench to join the party.

Wales spent 20 minutes of the second half down to 14 with yellow cards for back-rowers Taine Plumtree and Aaron Wainwright, and South Africa were in no mood to let up.

Esterhuizen raced through and Feinberg-Mngomezulu added his second before Nortje and Etzebeth - who would not see the game out and now faces the prospect of a lengthy ban - went over to kick-start Welsh rugby's latest inquest.

PA